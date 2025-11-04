Newscast – Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025

In this newscast:
- The U. S. Coast Guard may briefly be unable to hear distress calls in Southeast Alaska for 3-5 minute intervals this week.
- Tenants living in Juneau’s historic Telephone Hill neighborhood had until this past weekend to move out. But some didn’t, and several are now suing the city to reverse the evictions. At the same time, city officials are discussing the next steps for the downtown neighborhood’s redevelopment into new, denser housing.
- A controversial higher education compact from the Trump administration has sparked a petition from several University of Alaska unions, who say they’re worried about political overreach stifling academic freedom.
- Alaska’s state-owned economic development and finance corporation is committing another $50 million to the controversial Ambler Road Project. Earlier this month, the board of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority unanimously voted to make the money available to support the 211-mile project, which would connect the Dalton Highway to an undeveloped, mining region near the Brooks Range.