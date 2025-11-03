Newscast – Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Assembly doesn’t plan to take a stance on whether it’s in favor of the state’s proposed Cascade Point Ferry Terminal north of Juneau.
- Five firefighter apprentices in Juneau received their pins on Saturday — that means the formally joined the force.
- Renters living in Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood had until Saturday to vacate their homes before the city would have evicted them.
- The Juneau Assembly is hoping to avoid paying a portion of the cost for a federal program that would offer buyouts to residents living on the street hardest-hit by the city’s annual glacial outburst flood.
- People who rely on food assistance from SNAP, the Supplemental nutrition Assistance Program, could have their electronic benefits cards refilled as soon as this week.
- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently canceled its contract with the entity that collects much of the data on earthquake and tsunami signals.