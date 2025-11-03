KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau Assembly doesn’t plan to take a stance on whether it’s in favor of the state’s proposed Cascade Point Ferry Terminal north of Juneau.
  • Five firefighter apprentices in Juneau received their pins on Saturday — that means the formally joined the force.
  • Renters living in Juneau’s Telephone Hill neighborhood had until Saturday to vacate their homes before the city would have evicted them.
  • The Juneau Assembly is hoping to avoid paying a portion of the cost for a federal program that would offer buyouts to residents living on the street hardest-hit by the city’s annual glacial outburst flood.
  • People who rely on food assistance from SNAP, the Supplemental nutrition Assistance Program, could have their electronic benefits cards refilled as soon as this week.
  • The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently canceled its contract with the entity that collects much of the data on earthquake and tsunami signals.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications