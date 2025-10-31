Newscast – Friday, Oct. 31, 2025

In this newscast:
- Thousands of Juneau residents will be in limbo as of tomorrow, as the SNAP program remains caught in a political battle between Congress, the Trump administration, and federal courts,
- Juneau schools are finding ways to support students and families in the midst of the government shutdown,
- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced last night that it will pay the full cost to extend and repair Juneau’s temporary levee meant to protect almost all Mendenhall Valley neighborhoods from glacial outburst floods in the near-term,
- The competitive commercial red king crab fishery in Southeast Alaska opens tomorrow, and it will be the first of its kind in eight years