Halloween Bug Rave, Juneau Ski Sale, Public Radio Music Day, and Chamber of Commerce

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Local music group Magical America hosts the 2nd annual Bug Rave & Costume Contest at The Alaska Bar on Friday, October 31, at 8:00 p.m. It features music, burlesque, DJs, and a costume contest for best bug costume.
- The Juneau Ski Sale is happening on Saturday, November 8. It’s the 71st annual sale for winter gear and clothing. Find out how you can participate at juneauskisale.com.
- KRNN and KXLL DJs celebrate Public Radio Music Day.
- President of the Board, Corey Baxter, from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, shares updates and events.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.