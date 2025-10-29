Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025

In this newscast:
- Federal subsidies for rural air travel will continue through at least mid-November despite the government shutdown. That’s according to a notice from the Transportation Department telling air carriers that it’s found enough funding to continue paying Essential Air Service subsidies through Nov. 18.
- The state’s plan to build a new ferry terminal north of Juneau has sparked calls for more information about the project … and, what justifies it. The state recently released an economic analysis to that effect. But, at least so far, the report hasn’t done much to ease concerns – particularly among members of a key oversight board.
- The University of Alaska Anchorage kicked off its new school psychology master’s program this fall to address a shortage in school psychologists. But the program has so far failed to get approval from the state Board of Education over concerns about social justice advocacy. That could make it harder for students to get jobs after they graduate.
- John Boyle, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, abruptly resigned his position on Friday. Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of his deputy, John Crowther, as acting head of the agency that regulates Alaska’s agriculture, mining, oil and gas.