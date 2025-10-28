Juneau Assembly appoints returning and new members following local election

The Juneau Assembly appointed two returning members and one new member during its annual reorganization meeting Monday night.

New member Nano Brooks and incumbents Ella Adkison and Greg Smith gave their oath to the city attorney and will now each serve a three-year term.

There were three seats up for grabs on the Juneau Assembly in this year’s municipal election, but only one race was contested. Brooks unsuccessfully ran for Assembly twice before finally securing a spot this election. He ousted two-term incumbent Wade Bryson from his District 2 seat by nearly 400 votes. This will be Brooks’ first time serving in public office.

Bryson did not attend the meeting.

Assembly members Greg Smith and Ella Adkison ran uncontested for their seats. Smith will now serve his third and final three-year term on the Assembly, while Adkison will serve her first full term. She was originally elected to the Assembly in 2023 to fill the remaining two years in the term of a member who resigned.

At the meeting, Assembly members appointed Smith as deputy mayor. He served in the role during his previous term.

The Juneau School Board will also swear in three new members on Tuesday night.