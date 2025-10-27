Police escort man from Juneau Assembly meeting after allegedly threatening city leaders

A man was escorted out of the Juneau Assembly meeting on Monday night by police officers due to safety concerns.

KC Kregar was asked to leave the meeting because of his alleged repeated harassment of city officials and Assembly members, said City Attorney Emily Wright. He was previously arrested for trespassing after refusing to leave City Hall on Oct. 16. But on Monday he left willingly with officers and was not arrested.

“He was trespassed for a pattern of continuous harassment and threats towards staff,” Wright said.

Kregar originally showed up to the meeting at Centennial Hall in a ski mask and goggles. He took the mask off while speaking to the press, saying he came to the meeting to testify and expose wrongdoings and corruption by the city and Eaglecrest Ski Area.

“They’re trying to bury me,” he said to the press prior to his removal. “They should be put in jail for what they are hiding.”

Kregar said he’s a whistleblower and has information about safety violations related to the ski area.

The meeting was delayed an hour while police confronted Kregar. He shouted as he left.

“This is wrong. I committed no crime,” he said. “You’re hiding, you’re non-transparent.”

Kregar said he plans to sue the city.