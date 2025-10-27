Newscast – Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

In this newscast:
- Fairbanks North Star Borough officials are searching for places that could offer more stable housing for ex-Typhoon Halong evacuees.
- A geological firm presented options for long-term rockslide mitigation in Skagway, but none of the choices are easy or cheap.
- The City and Borough of Wrangell is pausing work at a housing project after archaeologists confirmed artifacts at the site.
- Months after Joann Fabrics stores closed in Alaska, the gap in craft supplies is being put to the test at a crucial creative time of year: Halloween.