Newscast – Monday, Oct. 27, 2025

In this newscast:

  • Fairbanks North Star Borough officials are searching for places that could offer more stable housing for ex-Typhoon Halong evacuees.
  • A geological firm presented options for long-term rockslide mitigation in Skagway, but none of the choices are easy or cheap.
  • The City and Borough of Wrangell is pausing work at a housing project after archaeologists confirmed artifacts at the site.
  • Months after Joann Fabrics stores closed in Alaska, the gap in craft supplies is being put to the test at a crucial creative time of year: Halloween.

