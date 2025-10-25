Newscast – Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

In this newscast:
- A private beach in Gustavus, known as the Beach Meadows, is now protected by a conservation easement the owners signed with the Southeast Alaska Land Trust,
- The Trump administration, reverting to a decision during the prior Trump presidency, is again advancing the Ambler Road project in Northwest Alaska, to help mining interests,
- In the days after Typhoon Halong tore through Western Alaska, the state evacuated hundreds of people to Anchorage. The evacuees say they mostly have what they need, but it’s the things the Red Cross can’t change that haunt them,
- In Juneau, young people in Juneau have a new way to find their voice: a podcast club for youth