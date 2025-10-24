Earls Haunted Garage raisies money for Foodbank and Cure for Cade, plus Rocky Horror 50th Anniversary and Creeply Crawly Meet & Greet

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

Dan Earls had haunted his giant garage for nearly 15 years every Halloween. 100% of the proceeds have been going to Southeast Alaska Foodbank. This year, they have added donations to Cure for Cade, along with a matching grant from Mendenhall Mall. Dan and his daughter, Geneva, discuss this annual tradition fit for all ages. Earls Haunted Garage runs October 29 – November 1.

It’s the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and the Goldtown Theater is celebrating with two weekends of shows, including the popular Shadowcast performance alongside the movie.

JDHS Ignite is hosting their annual Creepy Crawly Meet and Greet of spiders, cockroaches, snakes, and more on October 30 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Justin Shoman.