Earls Haunted Garage raisies money for Foodbank and Cure for Cade, plus Rocky Horror 50th Anniversary and Creeply Crawly Meet & Greet

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Dan Earls had haunted his giant garage for nearly 15 years every Halloween. 100% of the proceeds have been going to Southeast Alaska Foodbank. This year, they have added donations to Cure for Cade, along with a matching grant from Mendenhall Mall. Dan and his daughter, Geneva, discuss this annual tradition fit for all ages. Earls Haunted Garage runs October 29 – November 1.
- It’s the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and the Goldtown Theater is celebrating with two weekends of shows, including the popular Shadowcast performance alongside the movie.
- JDHS Ignite is hosting their annual Creepy Crawly Meet and Greet of spiders, cockroaches, snakes, and more on October 30 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Justin Shoman.