Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025

In this newscast:
- Local advocates have gathered more than 600 signatures in an effort to pause the looming evictions and demolition of the historic Telephone Hill neighborhood in downtown Juneau.
- Alaskans will not receive SNAP, or food stamp, benefits for November, according to the state division of public assistance. That’s unless the federal government shutdown ends before then.
- Dozens of communities in Western Alaska are working to restore essential infrastructure and repair damaged homes after the remnants of Typhoon Halong devastated coastal communities. But one stands out. In Kipnuk, Halong’s high winds and storm surge left a catastrophe. The state Department of Transportation estimates that 90% of the structures in the community were destroyed. Most of Kipnuk’s residents evacuated on military helicopters in the days after the storm.
- Alaska Congressman Nick Begich has a new challenger. Pastor Matt Schultz of First Presbyterian Church in Anchorage launched his campaign earlier this week.