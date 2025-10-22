Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025

In this newscast:
- Final results for Juneau’s municipal election dropped Tuesday, showing that voters chose not to implement a new seasonal sales tax system in Juneau next year.
- The Juneau school board will have two new board members and one returning member following the release of final election results yesterday.
- Scientists in Southeast Alaska recently established that avalanches are a leading cause of mountain goat mortalities.
- Over 3 million people visited Alaska during the tourism season that ended in April 2025, marking a new record for the state.
- President Trump has signed a disaster declaration for Western Alaska.
- Anchorage officials say they’re continuing to assist hundreds of people evacuated from Western Alaska after the catastrophic storm.