Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Office of Children’s Services has struggled with staffing for years, and data shows caseworker demographics also don’t line up with the states, or the system’s, children,
- The mayor’s task force on short-term rentals wrapped up four months ago, without immediate recommendations on regulations or restrictions for the Juneau Assembly,
- Juneau’s black bears are packing on the pounds to keep from starving during hibernation, and they are going for whatever they can find,
- Ten women will be inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame tonight, including Joaqlin Estus, an Alaska Native journalist