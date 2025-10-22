KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Office of Children’s Services has struggled with staffing for years, and data shows caseworker demographics also don’t line up with the states, or the system’s, children,
  • The mayor’s task force on short-term rentals wrapped up four months ago, without immediate recommendations on regulations or restrictions for the Juneau Assembly,
  • Juneau’s black bears are packing on the pounds to keep from starving during hibernation, and they are going for whatever they can find,
  • Ten women will be inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame tonight, including Joaqlin Estus, an Alaska Native journalist

