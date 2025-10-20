Newscast – Monday, Oct. 20, 2025

In this newscast:
- Alaska Federation of Natives delegates on Saturday called for an immediate emergency declaration from President Donald Trump – and more federal assistance for communities hit by the remnants of Typhoon Halong. It was one of dozens of resolutions passed on the final day of the AFN convention in Anchorage.
- Alaska Airlines is dropping its popular policy that allowed travelers flying within the state of Alaska to check three bags for free. The change will primarily impact non-Alaska residents.
- More than 1,500 Juneauites joined millions of people nationwide this weekend to partake in the second iteration of the No Kings protest against President Donald Trump’s policies and actions.
- Alaska Congressman Nick Begich on Saturday delivered his first address to the Alaska Federation of Natives since being sworn in this year.
- As residents boarded air transports out of Kipnuk Wednesday, they were leaving what remained of their houses, belongings, and ancestral homeland behind. For many, that list also included their dogs. A Bethel-based nonprofit sprang into action to rescue the pets.