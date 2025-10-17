Newscast – Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

In this newscast:
- Dozens of attendees at the Alaska Federation of Natives convention stood in protest during U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s speech Friday morning.
- Juneau residents got a glimpse of what life in town looked like in the mid-20th century – in Kodachrome.
- Community leaders in Ketchikan and Saxman have teamed up with the state to build more affordable housing units.
- Western Alaska residents from the storm-ravaged communities of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok continued to land Thursday night in Anchorage at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson.