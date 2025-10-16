Newscast – Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau School District’s high school graduation rate went up after the first year of consolidating schools,
- Half a dozen helicopter crews and other aircraft have worked since the weekend to move people and supplies where they’re needed in the storm-battered Kuskokwim Delta,
- Volunteers in Juneau are offering free lunches for federal employees who were furloughed when the government shut down on Oct. 1st,
- Sealaska Heritage Institute opened its new science education building Monday,
- Escalating tensions between the U.S. and Canada fueled fears last winter that Canadians would respond by canceling cross-border visits to Alaska this summer, but a full-scale boycott never seemed to materialize