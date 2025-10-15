Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau’s cold weather emergency shelter opens tonight,
- Researchers presented new preliminary data on how the ice contributed this summer’s record-breaking flood in the Mendenhall Valley and shared their ideas about how that could change in the future,
- Juneau School District Superintendent Frank Hauser is resigning,
- Juneau saw at least five backcountry deaths this summer, many were cruise tourists or visitors,
- Alaska has joined more than half of the country in creating artificial intelligence guidance for education as it becomes a larger part of the school day