Grand jury indicts Juneau man for allegedly assaulting police officers

A grand jury indicted a Juneau man Thursday on two counts of felony assault for allegedly attacking two Juneau Police officers during an arrest earlier this month.

James Carteeti, 45, of Juneau, is currently out of custody on bail.

According to charging documents, officers originally responded to Carteeti’s Mendenhall Valley apartment in early October after neighbors complained of loud music and movement coming from his place. Carteeti already had a warrant for his arrest for a different crime.

Charging documents say Carteeti turned off the music when officers arrived and began to yell. He allegedly became hostile and slammed his door closed.

It was then that the officers opened his door and told him he had a warrant for his arrest. Police say Carteeti began punching and kicking the officers as they tried to arrest him. The incident left one officer with bent glasses and a red mark on his face. Another officer was taken to Bartlett Regional Hospital for an evaluation of his injuries.