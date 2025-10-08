Singer-Songwriter Josh Fortenbery celebrates release of second album with two release concerts

Juneau Afternoon features local singer-songwriter Josh Fortenbery discussing and playing three songs from his new sophomore album, “Tidy Memorial.” Fortenbery will celebrate the release of the album on Friday, October 10, with two shows: one at Crystal Saloon on Friday, October 10, and another at Goldtown on Saturday, October 11. Also on the show, KTOO’s Clarise Larson shares what’s happening on voting day as the hours wind down before the ballots are counted.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.