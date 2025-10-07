Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2025

In this newscast:
- Today is municipal Election Day and the KTOO newsroom was around town to chat with voters about their thoughts on the election,
- The state of Alaska is in the throes of studying what it would take to build a road that would better connect Juneau, Haines and Skagway, and the Dept. of Transportation held open house-style meetings last week to inform the public, and get community feedback,
- Top state lawmakers say they are investigating why $50 million from the state’s primary savings account was invested in an outside private equity fund,
- A Fairbanks man has a unique antidote to his winter blues: balloon art