Artist Jessica Critcher opens “Threaded Bones” at the JACC Gallery

Sitka-based artist Jessica Critcher discusses her upcoming show at the JACC Gallery, featuring an opening reception on Friday, October 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Deborah Craig and Linda Kruger from the Juneau Commission on Aging break down the upcoming October events and activities for seniors in Juneau

Dezarae Arrowsun shares details on the upcoming Marine View Mural Workshop

Jen Gardner from Juneau Public Libraries chats about the upcoming October events

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.

