Artist Jessica Critcher opens “Threaded Bones” at the JACC Gallery

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- Sitka-based artist Jessica Critcher discusses her upcoming show at the JACC Gallery, featuring an opening reception on Friday, October 3, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
- Deborah Craig and Linda Kruger from the Juneau Commission on Aging break down the upcoming October events and activities for seniors in Juneau
- Dezarae Arrowsun shares details on the upcoming Marine View Mural Workshop
- Jen Gardner from Juneau Public Libraries chats about the upcoming October events
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.