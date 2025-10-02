Newscast – Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025

In this newscast:
- A high-profile lawsuit challenging a key part of Alaska’s homeschool system moved ahead this week after an Anchorage judge denied a motion to dismiss the case,
- The Juneau Assembly is considering offering a portion of the future Telephone Hill redevelopment to house U.S. Coast Guard families moving to Juneau,
- Tuesday was Orange Shirt Day, a day of remembrance for Indigenous children who were separated from their language, families and culture and sent to residential schools across North America from the late 1800s well into the 20th Century,
- At Southeast Alaska’s annual economic conference in mid-September, fishing industry leaders talked about the importance of modernizing the industry to ensure economic resilience and sustainability