St. Vincent de Paul cold weather shelter, JAHC Laughs presents Sam Miller, and Juneau LIVE TV Studio offers fall all-ages course

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- St. Vincent de Paul is set to open the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter in mid-October, plus their annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 27
- The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council presents Sam Miller on Thursday, September 25, as part of their JAHC Laughs series
- Juneau LIVE! TV Studio is offering an all-ages TV production course weekly through December
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.