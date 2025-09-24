St. Vincent de Paul cold weather shelter, JAHC Laughs presents Sam Miller, and Juneau LIVE TV Studio offers fall all-ages course

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

St. Vincent de Paul is set to open the Emergency Cold Weather Shelter in mid-October, plus their annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run is scheduled for Saturday, September 27

The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council presents Sam Miller on Thursday, September 25, as part of their JAHC Laughs series

Juneau LIVE! TV Studio is offering an all-ages TV production course weekly through December

