Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025

In this newscast:
- Researchers at the University of Alaska Anchorage are looking for community problems to solve using artificial intelligence,
- The Juneau Assembly approved funding to get started on a new playground at the Dzantik’i Heeni campus in Lemon Creek, but the decision brought up budget concerns as voters consider reducing taxes in the municipal election,
- Unless Congress steps in with a solution, thousands of Alaskans will lose health insurance subsidies at the end of December and see the cost of their premiums shoot up,
- Alaska viewers of this year’s Super Bowl may recognize the Crimson Bears, Juneau’s high school football team, in the coverage leading up to the big game. An NBC camera crew flew in to catch a very rainy game Saturday