Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau is getting a new City Hall location after all. On Monday, the Juneau Assembly greenlit the purchase of two floors of the Michael J. Burns building, which houses the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation downtown. It will become Juneau’s new City Hall location after renovations.
- Dozens of residents attended the Juneau Assembly meeting on Monday to protest the city’s plans to evict all residents of the historic downtown Telephone Hill neighborhood in less than two weeks.
- In August of 2015, a man died in Lemon Creek Correctional Center after staff denied him medical care. Now, a decade later, his widow wonders if the state made any changes to prison protocol that would prevent a death like her husband’s from happening again.
- State prosecutors will retry the sexual assault case against a former Juneau chiropractor facing 13 charges. They stated their intention to move forward at a hearing Tuesday.
- Democrats and independents in the Alaska state Legislature are urging Congress to preserve federal funding for science and research. In a letter sent Friday, 14 lawmakers urged the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation to oppose cuts that President Trump proposed in his 2026 budget.