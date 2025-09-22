Newscast – Monday, Sept. 22, 2025

In this newscast:
- It’s officially autumn, and with the season comes more stormy weather. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning and flood watch for Juneau today.
- Raising $1 million can be a difficult task. But one family in Juneau is trying it anyway because it could mean accessing lifesaving treatment for their child. With the help of local businesses and individuals, they have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars so far. And the number continues to climb.
- More than a million cruise ship passengers visit Juneau each summer. The city may adopt a seasonal sales tax to make the most of their spending. Some residents are wary of the idea. But other towns in Southeast have had success with similar systems.
- Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is yet again expanding its services in Juneau. This time, a spokesperson says the Alaska Native-run health care organization is renovating the former Planned Parenthood building in Lemon Creek into a new specialty care clinic.