Sketching at the State Museum, ‘Romeo & Juliet’ opens, Evening at Egan begins, and Twin Lakes Planet Birdwalk opens

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- New event series at the Alaska State Museum, “Sketching in the Museum at the APK” begins Saturday, September 20, and runs through April
- Theatre is the Rough returns to full productions with Shakespeare’s “Romeo & Juliet” for a four-week run beginning Friday, September 19
- The fall Evening at Egan lecture series kicks off with Vu Pham’s “Sea Rose Ashes” – A Filmmaker’s Meditations on Memory, Identity, Trauma, and Violence” on Friday, September 19
- And partner organizations, including the Marie Drake Planetarium and Juneau Audubon Society, launch the Twin Lakes Planet Birdwalk with a grand opening celebration on Sunday, September 21, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
