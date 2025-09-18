KTOO

Some KTOO TV services impaired

Juneau Afternoon

Sketching at the State Museum, ‘Romeo & Juliet’ opens, Evening at Egan begins, and Twin Lakes Planet Birdwalk opens

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre kicks off its theatre season with Mixcast singer showcase

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: the KTOO News team, "Mixcast" from Juneau Ghost Light Theatre, Mudrooms season preview, and Garden Talk.

Electrify Juneau clean energy event, Tlingit & Haida job fair, and Folk Fest fall concert

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, Tlingit & Haida previews its upcoming job fair, Renewable Juneau sponsors Electrify Juneau, a clean energy fair, the Alaska Folk Festival presents The Centuries, and Juneau World Affairs Council shares talk by Dr. David Shirk on Mexico and its future.

Juneau author Jonas Lamb publishes debut book of poetry, 'What Turtle Blood Tastes Like'

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Author Jonas Lamb will read from his debut book of poetry, "What Turtle Blood Tastes Like," on Tuesday, September 16 at Spice Cafe with fellow author Patty Ware, plus the Juneau Reentry Coalition is offering events in support of recovery month including a community picnic on Saturday, September 20, and films at the Goldtown Nick on September 15 and 22.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications