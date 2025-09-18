Sketching at the State Museum, ‘Romeo & Juliet’ opens, Evening at Egan begins, and Twin Lakes Planet Birdwalk opens

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, Tlingit & Haida previews its upcoming job fair, Renewable Juneau sponsors Electrify Juneau, a clean energy fair, the Alaska Folk Festival presents The Centuries, and Juneau World Affairs Council shares talk by Dr. David Shirk on Mexico and its future.

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Author Jonas Lamb will read from his debut book of poetry, "What Turtle Blood Tastes Like," on Tuesday, September 16 at Spice Cafe with fellow author Patty Ware, plus the Juneau Reentry Coalition is offering events in support of recovery month including a community picnic on Saturday, September 20, and films at the Goldtown Nick on September 15 and 22.