Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

In this newscast:

  • One of the sessions at Southeast Alaska’s annual economic conference in Sitka looked at economic variables, and their future impact on the region,
  • A landslide triggered by heavy rain and wind took down trees next to an apartment building in downtown Juneau late last night,
  • A Lingit mastwe weaver is using viral monster dolls called Labubus to bring attention to Chilkat and Ravenstail weaving,
  • Former Alaska attorney general Treg Taylor filed to join the 2026 race for governor,
  • Alaskans can expect a La Nina climate pattern this winter

