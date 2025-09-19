Newscast – Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025

In this newscast:
- One of the sessions at Southeast Alaska’s annual economic conference in Sitka looked at economic variables, and their future impact on the region,
- A landslide triggered by heavy rain and wind took down trees next to an apartment building in downtown Juneau late last night,
- A Lingit mastwe weaver is using viral monster dolls called Labubus to bring attention to Chilkat and Ravenstail weaving,
- Former Alaska attorney general Treg Taylor filed to join the 2026 race for governor,
- Alaskans can expect a La Nina climate pattern this winter