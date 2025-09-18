KTOO

Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025

In this newscast:

  • A storm moving through Southeast Alaska is causing high winds that will continue into this evening in Juneau, resulting in power outages and fallen trees,
  • A cruise ship passenger died in Juneau Tuesday after falling off a steep mountainside on Mount Roberts near downtown,
  • Juneau might lose its ability to say that its electricity is created entirely by renewable hydropower, if the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority prevails in a lawsuit,
  • An elementary school on Douglas started a school garden in 2022 as a part of a federal watershed and ocean conservation program

