Newscast – Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025

In this newscast:
- A storm moving through Southeast Alaska is causing high winds that will continue into this evening in Juneau, resulting in power outages and fallen trees,
- A cruise ship passenger died in Juneau Tuesday after falling off a steep mountainside on Mount Roberts near downtown,
- Juneau might lose its ability to say that its electricity is created entirely by renewable hydropower, if the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority prevails in a lawsuit,
- An elementary school on Douglas started a school garden in 2022 as a part of a federal watershed and ocean conservation program