KTOO

Some KTOO TV services impaired

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Ghost Light Theatre kicks off its theatre season with Mixcast singer showcase

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Electrify Juneau clean energy event, Tlingit & Haida job fair, and Folk Fest fall concert

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, Tlingit & Haida previews its upcoming job fair, Renewable Juneau sponsors Electrify Juneau, a clean energy fair, the Alaska Folk Festival presents The Centuries, and Juneau World Affairs Council shares talk by Dr. David Shirk on Mexico and its future.

Juneau author Jonas Lamb publishes debut book of poetry, 'What Turtle Blood Tastes Like'

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Author Jonas Lamb will read from his debut book of poetry, "What Turtle Blood Tastes Like," on Tuesday, September 16 at Spice Cafe with fellow author Patty Ware, plus the Juneau Reentry Coalition is offering events in support of recovery month including a community picnic on Saturday, September 20, and films at the Goldtown Nick on September 15 and 22.

Rory Stitt & The Ruiners brings beloved Juneau performer back in front of the audience

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Rory Stitt, a beloved Juneau performer, stepped behind the scenes to work on sound design and composition almost two decades ago. This Saturday, September 13, marks his public return to performing, backed by some of Juneau's hottest musicians and singers. Also, this weekend marks the second birthday of the Second Sunday Poetry Jam, plus Corin Hughes & Friends comedy show at the Goldtown on Friday, and the Juneau Suicide Prevention Coalition's Annual Community Potluck & Canoe Healing Journeys Event on Saturday.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications