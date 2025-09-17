Juneau Ghost Light Theatre kicks off its theatre season with Mixcast singer showcase

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon:
- KTOO News reporter Clarise Larson discusses upcoming events from the team, including a new Coffee with KTOO and its forthcoming election guide.
- Juneau Ghost Light Theatre previews its annual fundraising event, Mixcast, taking place on Saturday, September 20, at the Crystal Saloon.
- Mudrooms, the storytelling event, is back for a new season, and Taylor Beard shares a preview of what is to come.
- A new episode of Garden Talk on the topic “Too much of a good thing? Helping our gardens deal with all the rain.”
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.