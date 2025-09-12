KTOO

Newscast – Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • Heavy rainfall in Juneau this week caused untreated wastewater from a city pump station downtown to overflow into Gastineau Channel for several hours,
  • On their first field trip of the year, students at Tlingit, Culture, Language and Literacy in Juneau learned about Lingit language and values through foraging and processing local foods,
  • Alaska’s Office of Children’s Services is defending their practices in a federal court case that began last month in Anchorage,
  • Heavy rain in Sitka triggered debris flow, flooding and one landslide on Wednesday night

