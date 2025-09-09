KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Perseverance Theatre opens new season with Heidi Schreck’s ‘What the Constitution Means to Me’

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: a preview of Perseverance Theatre’s season opener “What the Constitution Means to Me,” plus comedian Brooks Wheelan at the Goldtown, and Garden Talk.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

