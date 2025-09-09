KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • University of Alaska Fairbanks administrators told the Board of Regents last week that they think UAF is set to become a top-tier research institution in 2030.
  • The man who died on Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier last week has been identified as a planetary  geologist from the University of Padua in Italy.
  • Red king crab fisherman in Southeast Alaska are getting the first competitive commercial fishery since 2017.
  • A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a hunter after he broke his leg on a hunting trip northwest of Sitka on Friday.
  • This month’s Economic Trends Magazine reported that it’s getting harder for Alaskans to afford a place to live.

