Newscast – Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025

In this newscast:
- University of Alaska Fairbanks administrators told the Board of Regents last week that they think UAF is set to become a top-tier research institution in 2030.
- The man who died on Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier last week has been identified as a planetary geologist from the University of Padua in Italy.
- Red king crab fisherman in Southeast Alaska are getting the first competitive commercial fishery since 2017.
- A U.S. Coast Guard crew rescued a hunter after he broke his leg on a hunting trip northwest of Sitka on Friday.
- This month’s Economic Trends Magazine reported that it’s getting harder for Alaskans to afford a place to live.