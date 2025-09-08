Newscast – Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

In this newscast:
- A Sitka Grand Jury indicted a Juneau man Thursday for allegedly assaulting two men at a demonstration in downtown Sitka.
- Fairbanks police evacuated one of the city’s Fred Meyer locations on Saturday evening, after a deactivated mortar shell was left in the grocery store’s bathroom.
- The University of Alaska Board of Regents introduced changes to the University’s antidiscrimination policy around hiring and recruitment on Friday.
- Alaska students’ test scores improved modestly last school year, according to results released Friday by the Department of Education and Early Development.
- One of Petersburg’s most popular trail systems on Mitkof Island recently got an upgrade with help from out-of-towners.