Former Senator Jim Duncan on his book ‘Making Sausage’ about his 45 years in public service

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Retired politician Jim Duncan discusses his book, “Making Sausage,” ahead of his book signing on Friday, September 5, at Hearthside Books, plus the Juneau Commission on Aging and the Juneau Public Libraries share updates on upcoming programs and events.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.

