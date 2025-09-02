Responders recover body of missing hiker in Juneau

Search and rescue responders have located the body of a Juneau hiker who was reported missing after he did not return from a hike this weekend.

Responders located the body of 69-year-old Arizona resident Thomas Casey near the Mendenhall Glacier on Monday morning, according to Alaska State Troopers. He is believed to have died from injuries suffered during a fall.

Casey was originally reported missing on Saturday. The Juneau Police Department says he was in Juneau for the summer. Casey did not share the time or place he was hiking with others, according to troopers, but his cell phone was pinged in a remote spot between Thunder Mountain Trail and Nugget Creek Trail.

Juneau Mountain Rescue and the Southeast Alaska Dogs Organized for Ground Search, or SEADOGS, scanned the area and discovered his body on Monday evening. Casey’s body was recovered and sent to the state’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. His family has been notified.