Newscast – Friday, August 28, 2025

In this newscast:
- Gov. Mike Dunleavy has named Stephen J. Cox to be Alaska’s next attorney general,
- The Juneau Police Department released the body-worn camera footage today of a violent arrest by an officer in late July. The video was released just a day after the officer involved resigned from his position,
- After a week of deliberation, the jury will continue to consider the evidence in a sexual assault trial against a former Juneau chiropractor next week,
- A small number of Alaska Native craftspeople in Southeast Alaska hunt sea otters to use as material for their work, but they say that’s become more time consuming and expensive in recent years, as local tanneries have shut down