Newscast – Tuesday, August 26, 2025

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a pilot after his small plane crashed near Haines on Sunday,
- Southeast Alaska’s regional Native corporation has announced its new president,
- During Juneau’s record-breaking glacial outburst flood earlier this morning, the Alaska Department of Transportation completed one of its most complex drone missions to date,
- The federal government is in the process of rewriting the rules for how it issues federal contracts. And some Alaska Native organizations, which depend on federal contracts to pay out benefits to shareholders, are concerned that it could impact their business,
- A candidate running for a seat on the Sitka Assembly is suing the city over what he claims were restrictions on his ability to comment on police department Facebook posts