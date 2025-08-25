Newscast – Monday, Aug. 25, 2025

KTOO

In this newscast:

  • Goldbelt Incorporated has unveiled more information about its proposed cruise ship port on the backside of Douglas Island, but city officials say they are still largely in the dark.
  • The trial against a former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting a dozen patients under the guise of medical care has ended, and jurors are set to begin deliberation.
  • The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee is touring Alaska to take a closer look at the land they spend so much time talking about in Congress.
  • Most people have had a pet at some point in their life – likely more than one. But the same pet for nearly half a century? Well, one man in South Anchorage has been living with his box turtle for 43 years.

