Newscast – Monday, Aug. 25, 2025

In this newscast:
- Goldbelt Incorporated has unveiled more information about its proposed cruise ship port on the backside of Douglas Island, but city officials say they are still largely in the dark.
- The trial against a former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting a dozen patients under the guise of medical care has ended, and jurors are set to begin deliberation.
- The U.S. House Natural Resources Committee is touring Alaska to take a closer look at the land they spend so much time talking about in Congress.
- Most people have had a pet at some point in their life – likely more than one. But the same pet for nearly half a century? Well, one man in South Anchorage has been living with his box turtle for 43 years.