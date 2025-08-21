KTOO

JAMHI JAM celebrates 40 years of JAMHI Health and Wellness in Juneau

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, Laura Talpey from Juneau Montessori details the options for families of 16-month-olds to 6-year-old children, JAMHI celebrates 40 years of service in Juneau with a concert celebration on Saturday, August 23, and Garden Talk covers how to store your precious harvests.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

