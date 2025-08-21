JAMHI JAM celebrates 40 years of JAMHI Health and Wellness in Juneau

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, Laura Talpey from Juneau Montessori details the options for families of 16-month-olds to 6-year-old children, JAMHI celebrates 40 years of service in Juneau with a concert celebration on Saturday, August 23, and Garden Talk covers how to store your precious harvests.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.