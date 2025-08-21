JAMHI JAM celebrates 40 years of JAMHI Health and Wellness in Juneau

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Tlingit & Haida's new Strength in Family program and leadership transition at St. Vincent De Paul On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, family wellness coaches from Tlingit & Haida discuss the new Strength in Family Program, which supports tribal and Native American families with children aged 0-3 years. Additionally, St. Vincent De Paul's new leadership shares information about their programs and services.

Preview of 'Invisible Infrastructure' tour of power plant, plus upcoming community marimba workshops with guest artist Mike Sibanda On this episode of Juneau: The Juneau Commission on Sustainability previews its series of Invisible Infrastructure tours, including the Gold Creek Power Plant & Flume Tour on Wednesday, August 20, plus a marimba workshops preview with composer and educator Mike Sibanda, and a new episode of Garden Talk covering what to do for gardens affected by the recent flooding.