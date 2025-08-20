Former Juneau chiropractor accused of sexual assault takes the stand

A former Juneau chiropractor accused of assaulting a dozen women under the guise of medical care took the stand this week.

Jeffrey Fultz testified that he performed legitimate procedures while working at Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium in Juneau. The former patients accusing him of assault say the incidents took place during medical appointments between 2014 and 2020.

“(The) truth is that I was doing the very best I could for the patients I get to work with,” Fultz testified.

In the last few weeks, the jury has heard from medical practitioners, expert witnesses and Fultz’s former colleagues. Some of them said providers should avoid touching women’s breasts and rears during treatment, while others said there are legitimate medical practices that involve touching those sensitive areas.

Fultz denied allegations that he told patients they had to undress fully for treatment, that he intentionally walked in on them while they were undressed and that he limited access to appropriate coverings during treatments.

Several women testified to some or all of these allegations earlier in the trial.

Defense attorney James Christie asked Fultz directly about the allegations against him.

“In performing treatment, was your purpose or intention ever to seek sexual gratification?” Christie said.

“No, no,” Fultz said.

He also claimed that followed informed consent practices, and echoed their importance.

“Do you yourself have conversations with your patients about what to expect?” Christie said.

“Yes,” Fultz said. “Consent is an ongoing process.”

The women accusing him of assault said he did not tell or ask them in advance of touching sensitive areas of their bodies.

Fultz was first arrested in 2021, but it took four years for the case to go to trial. He has been out on bail since his arrest and living in Colorado. The trial against him is in its sixth week.

Testimony is wrapping up in the coming days, and attorneys are expected to give the jury closing arguments soon.

The Indian Health Services established a hotline for callers to report suspected child abuse or sexual abuse by calling 1-855-SAFE-IHS (855-723-3447) or submitting a complaint online on the IHS.gov website. The hotline may be used to report any type of suspected child abuse within the IHS, or any type of sexual abuse regardless of the age of the victim. The person reporting by phone or online may remain anonymous.

Locally, people can call AWARE in Juneau at 907-586-1090.