Newscast – Tuesday, August 19, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Alaska House and Senate met today in Juneau but adjourned in less than a minute.
- A temporary levee in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley mostly held back record-breaking floodwaters during the glacial outburst last Wednesday, but some homes still flooded where parts of the barrier leaked.
- The president of the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska returned from personal leave following accusations of misconduct that circulated widely online earlier this month.
- Alaska Marine Lines will no longer ship electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles to Alaska or Hawaii.
- Petersburg is updating its emergency plans for the first time in 15 years.