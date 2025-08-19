KTOO

Newscasts

Newscast – Tuesday, August 19, 2025

by

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska House and Senate met today in Juneau but adjourned in less than a minute.
  • A temporary levee in Juneau’s Mendenhall Valley mostly held back record-breaking floodwaters during the glacial outburst last Wednesday, but some homes still flooded where parts of the barrier leaked.
  • The president of the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska returned from personal leave following accusations of misconduct that circulated widely online earlier this month.
  • Alaska Marine Lines will no longer ship electric vehicles or plug-in hybrid vehicles to Alaska or Hawaii.
  • Petersburg is updating its emergency plans for the first time in 15 years.

