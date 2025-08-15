Tlingit & Haida’s new Strength in Family program and leadership transition at St. Vincent De Paul

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Preview of 'Invisible Infrastructure' tour of power plant, plus upcoming community marimba workshops with guest artist Mike Sibanda On this episode of Juneau: The Juneau Commission on Sustainability previews its series of Invisible Infrastructure tours, including the Gold Creek Power Plant & Flume Tour on Wednesday, August 20, plus a marimba workshops preview with composer and educator Mike Sibanda, and a new episode of Garden Talk covering what to do for gardens affected by the recent flooding.

Jorden Nigro awarded by Alaska Children's Trust as Champion of Kids, plus documentary film on original USCGC Storis screens at Alaska Museum On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Zach Gordon Youth Center's Jorden Nigro discusses her work and accomplishments for which she received Alaska Children's Trust's 2025 Champion of Kids award earlier this year; Damon Stuebner, documentary filmmaker, talks about his film "Storis: The Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast," which will screen at the Alaska State Museum on Saturday, August 9, at 1:00 p.m.