Tlingit & Haida’s new Strength in Family program and leadership transition at St. Vincent De Paul

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon, family wellness coaches from Tlingit & Haida discuss the new Strength in Family Program, which supports tribal and Native American families with children aged 0-3 years. Additionally, St. Vincent De Paul’s new leadership shares information about their programs and services.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.