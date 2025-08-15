Newscast – Friday, August 15, 2025

In this newscast:
- The Juneau Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Joint Information Center on Friday reported 50 homes in the Mendenhall Valley being flooded.
- Juneau residents mull over a federal buyout program to leave a street left unprotected from the flood.
- Two of the 16 felony sexual assault charges against former Juneau chiropractor Jeffrey Fultz were declared mistrial.
- Haines and Skagway residents have been dealing with weal or zero cell service for several days this week due to Juneau’s glacial outburst flood.
- The Juneau School District opened its doors for the first day of school following a one day delay from the glacial outburst flood.