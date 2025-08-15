In third week of trial against former Juneau chiropractor, judge declares two charges a mistrial

Friday marked the end of the third week of a sexual assault trial against former SEARHC chiropractor Jeffrey Fultz, who stands accused of abusing patients in Juneau between 2014 and 2020.

Presiding Judge Larry Woolford declared a mistrial Wednesday for two of the 16 sexual assault and harassment charges. Fultz will continue to stand trial for the remaining 14 charges.

The mistrial happened because a witness testified that she had experienced misconduct from Fultz beyond what she had previously testified to on record. The witness is an alleged victim of sexual assault and has not been publicly identified outside of the courtroom. KTOO is not identifying her in this story.

Woolford ruled that state prosecutors withheld information from the court and Fultz’s attorneys, which then came up in the witness’s testimony in front of jurors.

“After an objection by the defense, it became clear that the prosecution knew of [the witness’s] allegation at least as early as the day before her testimony in court but intentionally withheld the allegation from the defense,” Woolford’s order states.

The jurors have been told to disregard that witness testimony.

Fultz’s defense attorney James Christie said the prosecutors intentionally withheld the witness’s disclosure.

“We are entitled to have all of the evidence that is in the state’s possession ahead of time,” he said. “There’s no question about that.”

Prosecutor Krystyn Tendy said she thinks Woolford’s ruling is assuming that the prosecutors had bad intentions.

“The state disagrees with the characterization of the bad faith analysis that the judge conducted,” she said.

The charges can be retried if state prosecutors choose to pursue them again. Tendy said they are still deciding how to move forward with these charges.

This week, the court also heard from two people who have been mentioned a lot in the trial so far — two medical providers that worked with Jeffrey Fultz in SEARHC’s physical therapy department at the time of the alleged crimes.

The women accusing Fultz of assault repeatedly compared Fultz’s treatment — the amount of touching, the places he touched, and the way he encouraged them to take their clothes off — with the treatment they received from these two providers.

Emily Haskell is a physical therapist who worked in SEARHC’s physical therapy department. The prosecution asked how she approaches patients with a history of sexual trauma — something a few of the alleged victims told Fultz they experienced.

“I think especially if someone has had experienced sexual or interpersonal trauma, I think I was a lot more cautious with if I was going to touch them,” Haskell said. “Probably a lot more cautious with asking them to, you know, pull their shirt down to look at their shoulder, or pull their pant leg up, or something like that.”

Haskell said she doesn’t give massages to patients in the course of her physical therapy treatments.

“Because it really is not within the scope of practice of physical therapy. I’m trying to find, like, dysfunctional or painful spots in muscles, sometimes a whole muscle itself,” she said. “But I think of massage therapy as like a more broad and less direct approach to managing muscle tension.”

A massage therapist with SEARHC, Amanda James, also worked with some of Fultz’s patients.

She said she would work with patients on their comfortability level with covering their bodies.

“If you’re not comfortable taking off certain clothing, or any, that’s okay,” James said she told patients. “I can work over the sheets.”

James said she wouldn’t ask a patient to disrobe fully to treat upper body issues. She said she always does work on the glute muscles over sheets and as a rule, doesn’t work on muscles in the groin area.

Fultz’s defense asked James if any of the alleged victims she treated complained to her about their treatment with Fultz. She testified that they did not.

The trial was scheduled through Friday, but it’s continuing into another week. The state has called about two dozen witnesses — each alleged victim, partners of complainants, medical experts, former SEARHC employees and one Juneau police detective. The state rested its case Friday.

The defense began calling its witnesses Friday. The trial is expected to wrap up at the end of next week.