Newscast – Friday, Aug. 8, 2025

In this newscast:
- The executive council of the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is reviewing misconduct accusations made against its president, Chalyee Éesh Richard Peterson.
- Juneau city and tribal officials announced a preemptive disaster declaration today in anticipation of the glacial outburst flood expected to hit the Mendenhall Valley soon.
- Juneau’s homeless shelter is reducing its services due to what staff say is a deteriorating and unsafe environment in the neighborhood. The shelter has seen an increase in homeless people camping nearby compared to other years. Shelter officials say the closure may cut down on campers – and chaos.
- The community of Metlakatla sued the state of Alaska five years ago yesterday. Metlakatla Indian Community asserts the way the state manages commercial fishing infringes on the rights guaranteed to it by Congress. The tribe has notched some important wins, and a trial was scheduled for this summer. But that’s now on hold as other Southeast tribes are now asking the judge to throw out the case.
- The U.S. Geological Survey is expanding its landslide monitoring efforts in Southeast Alaska. The goal is to develop an emergency alert system down the line. Data from Juneau’s Mount Roberts went online last month.