Jorden Nigro awarded by Alaska Children’s Trust as Champion of Kids, plus documentary film on original USCGC Storis screens at Alaska Museum

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Kitty Eddy, retired educator and co-founder of the Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy Program at Harborview Elementary, shares her recovery path via Bartlett Hospital's rehabilitation services after suffering two strokes in 2023. Other segments include a preview of OPERA ALASKA, a co-production of Theater Alaska and Orpheus Project, and updates from the Juneau Commission on Aging.

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: CBJ Deputy City Manager Robert Barr discusses the latest on the potential glacier outburst flooding and the city's partnerships in preparation, plus the world premiere of the first episode of OUTBURST, a new podcast from KTOO looking at the past, present, and future of the flooding here in Juneau, Josh Fortenbery stops in to sing his new single, "Is It Me?" releasing Friday, August 8, and a new Garden Talk with Darren Snyder all about seaweed and how it can help your garden.