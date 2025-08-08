Jorden Nigro awarded by Alaska Children’s Trust as Champion of Kids, plus documentary film on original USCGC Storis screens at Alaska Museum

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Zach Gordon Youth Center’s Jorden Nigro discusses her work and accomplishments for which she received Alaska Children’s Trust’s 2025 Champion of Kids award earlier this year; Damon Stuebner, documentary filmmaker, talks about his film “Storis: The Galloping Ghost of the Alaskan Coast,” which will screen at the Alaska State Museum on Saturday, August 9, at 1:00 p.m.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.