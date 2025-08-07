KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Kitty Eddy’s journey to recovery after suffering two strokes, plus a preview of Opera Alaska and events from the Juneau Commission on Aging

by

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: Kitty Eddy, retired educator and co-founder of the Tlingit Culture, Language and Literacy Program at Harborview Elementary, shares her recovery path via Bartlett Hospital’s rehabilitation services after suffering two strokes in 2023. Other segments include a preview of OPERA ALASKA, a co-production of Theater Alaska and Orpheus Project, and updates from the Juneau Commission on Aging.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Juneau Afternoon livestream featuring Bartlett Regional Hospital Rehab Services, Opera Alaska, and Juneau Commission on Aging.
Timestamps:
01:14 Show begins / intro
02:11 Kitty Eddy on her journey in recovery from two strokes she suffered in 2023
23:41 Opera Alaska preview with Theater Alaska and Orpheus Project featuring Kelsey Bryce Riker, Spencer Edgars, and W. Todd Hunt
40:15 Juneau Commission on Aging updates with Deborah Craig and Linda Kruger

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

