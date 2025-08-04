KTOO

Newscast – Monday, August 4, 2025

  • Registration for after-school child care in the Juneau School District opened, but information provided to families did not line up with the actual application process.
  • Dozens of Juneau residents gathered at a police station on Saturday to protest a violent arrest last week.
  • State prosecutors charged a Selawik man on Friday with murder and assault in connection with the death of Nettie Ballot in February.
  • Alaska lawmakers on Saturday voted to override Governor Mike Dunleavy’s veto of state funding for public schools.
  • State lawmakers also overrode Dunleavy’s veto of a bill intended to bolster the authority of the legislative auditor on Saturday.
  • Dozens of artists lined Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in downtown Juneau for the third annual Ink Masters Tattoo Show.

