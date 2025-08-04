Newscast – Monday, August 4, 2025

In this newscast:
- Registration for after-school child care in the Juneau School District opened, but information provided to families did not line up with the actual application process.
- Dozens of Juneau residents gathered at a police station on Saturday to protest a violent arrest last week.
- State prosecutors charged a Selawik man on Friday with murder and assault in connection with the death of Nettie Ballot in February.
- Alaska lawmakers on Saturday voted to override Governor Mike Dunleavy’s veto of state funding for public schools.
- State lawmakers also overrode Dunleavy’s veto of a bill intended to bolster the authority of the legislative auditor on Saturday.
- Dozens of artists lined Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall in downtown Juneau for the third annual Ink Masters Tattoo Show.