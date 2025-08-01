Newscast – Friday, August 1, 2025

In this newscast:
- Juneau police say DNA has identified human remains found in the Gastineau Channel more than 20 years ago,
- Lawmakers are headed to Juneau for the special legislative session called by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, which begins Saturday,
- The Juneau Police Department has placed an officer on administrative leave following a violent arrest on Wednesday that led to a man being medevaced out of town for a head injury,
- The trial against former Juneau chiropractor Jeffrey Fultz, who’s accused of assaulting more than a dozen women under the guise of medical care is underway,
- Part of education funding being released by the federal government is for migrant education and families can be considered migratory if they have to leave town to engage in their livelihood, like students in families who commercial or subsistence fish